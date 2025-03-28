LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $57,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

UITB opened at $46.56 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

