Agriculture Stocks To Research – March 24th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Chubb, Vodafone Group Public, Steel Dynamics, Norfolk Southern, and Ingersoll Rand are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products or services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the agricultural sector, including areas such as farming, equipment manufacturing, and agrochemical production, and may benefit from trends in global food demand and technological advancements in agriculture. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.68. 1,528,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $476.41. The stock had a trading volume of 452,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.27. 611,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,222. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.19.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 16,539,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of STLD traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.81. 904,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,138. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.57. 434,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. 908,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $79.79 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

