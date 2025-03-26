Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,328 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 804.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,922.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,834.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,990.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

