Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $80,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the third quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,600,000 after acquiring an additional 161,901 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 781.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 307.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:UA opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.