Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1,188.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications stock opened at $375.01 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

