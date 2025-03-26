Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $5.00. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 12,766 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
