Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,065,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 157,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

