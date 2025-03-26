Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $17.27. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1,609 shares trading hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

