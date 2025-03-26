Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 371.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.90 million, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNTG
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
