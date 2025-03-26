LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.56. LM Funding America shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 7,713 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

