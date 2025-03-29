Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,926.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $193.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.