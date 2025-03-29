Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,385,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,744 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $212.17 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $198.44 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average is $243.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.