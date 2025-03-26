American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,240,354 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.19% of MARA worth $67,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MARA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MARA by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Price Performance

MARA stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 5.95. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

MARA Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

