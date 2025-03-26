Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.67 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

