Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 5,513 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

