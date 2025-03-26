American Century Companies Inc. Has $71.71 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.66% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $71,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $485.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.55. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $536.84. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

