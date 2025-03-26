Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $337.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.61 and a 200-day moving average of $338.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

