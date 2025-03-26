Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.54 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

