Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

