Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

