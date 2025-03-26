Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $96.88

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 232.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

