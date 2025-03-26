Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,227,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,602,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

