Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 123,228 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $50,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

