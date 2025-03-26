Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,433 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $55,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $127.60.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.