Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $85,959,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,301,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $67,825,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

