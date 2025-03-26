Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 104.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NU Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NU opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

