Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 123,014 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 207.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHX stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

