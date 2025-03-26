Mendel Money Management Sells 1,614 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mendel Money Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $199.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.