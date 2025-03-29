Tucker Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

