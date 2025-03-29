400 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VBR opened at $185.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

