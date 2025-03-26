Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 5.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Blackstone by 260.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.69. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

