Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZURA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 377,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 777.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

