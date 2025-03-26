Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after buying an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,383,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,394,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 224,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,249,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

