SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

