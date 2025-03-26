Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AON by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $396.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.85 and its 200 day moving average is $371.39. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.