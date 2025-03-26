Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,902 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA accounts for about 8.5% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Heartland Financial USA worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 582,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,255 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $4,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.04%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

