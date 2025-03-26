Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 179.90% from the company’s current price.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %
CRVS opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.91. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
