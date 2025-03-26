Aviso Wealth Management Sells 229 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Aviso Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

