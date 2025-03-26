Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1,250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of DFIC opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

