Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Posts Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.
Real Estate Investors Price Performance
Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 30.64 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.08. The company has a market capitalization of £53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Investors
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Healthy Energy Drinks? Celsius Holdings Building Out the Space
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.