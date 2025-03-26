Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Posts Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 30.64 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.08. The company has a market capitalization of £53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

