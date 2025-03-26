HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invivyd has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.09.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $45,261.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,340,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,880.80. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mithril II GP LP bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at $4,981,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invivyd by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invivyd by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Invivyd by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 204,188 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

