Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. Capgemini has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $46.64.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

