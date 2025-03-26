Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

KURA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 748,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market cap of $576.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $146,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

