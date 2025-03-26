Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Crawford United Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $171.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

