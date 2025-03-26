Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $18.26. Terumo shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 82,709 shares traded.

Terumo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

