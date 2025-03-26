LPA Group (LON:LPA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.42 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.68). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.68), with a volume of 31,514 shares changing hands.

LPA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.56.

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. LPA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPA Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Stuart Stanyard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,419.98). Also, insider Philo Daniel-Tran bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £24,190 ($31,144.59). Insiders own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

