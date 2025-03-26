LPA Group (LON:LPA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.42 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.68). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.68), with a volume of 31,514 shares changing hands.
LPA Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.56.
LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. LPA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
LPA Group Company Profile
LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.
Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.
The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LPA Group
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.