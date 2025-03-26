Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.17. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 88,719 shares.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
