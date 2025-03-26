Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.17. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 88,719 shares.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.