Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £258.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

