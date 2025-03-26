DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 1,192.2% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 32,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

