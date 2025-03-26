Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after buying an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

